Beijing bourse unveils rules for margin trading, securities lending

2022-11-12 Xinhua

The Beijing Stock Exchange has unveiled rules for margin trading and securities lending to prepare for the start of such businesses.

The new businesses will help meet investors' diversified trading demand, improve the pricing function of the market and boost market liquidity, according to the bourse.

The rules are generally in line with those of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, which have already launched the businesses.

As of Sept. 2, a total of 110 companies were listed on the Beijing bourse, with a combined market value of nearly 200 billion yuan (about 28 billion U.S. dollars).

