Balance of power in next U.S. Congress still undecided

The balance of power in the next U.S. Congress is still undecided as of late Thursday night, two days after the 2022 midterm elections.

Senate races in the states of Arizona and Nevada have yet to be called while Georgia's contest is heading to a runoff next month.

With the three races still undetermined, CNN has projected Republicans to have at least 49 seats in the 100-member Senate in the next two years while Democrats will control at least 48 others.

Meanwhile, in the 435-seat House races, Republicans are projected to have won 211 versus 197 for Democrats, with more than two dozen races still too early to call, the CNN projected.

The new Congress will convene for the first time on Jan. 3, 2023.

In this year's midterms, 36 out of 50 states and three U.S. territories elected governors. Numerous other state and local elections were also contested.