Experts urge targeted measures to protect elderly against flu

A Chinese health official has called for effective measures to prevent influenza spreading among elderly people and other key groups, amid the onset of flu season in some regions of China.

Local governments should strictly forestall risks of both the COVID-19 pandemic and respiratory infectious diseases including influenza, Lei Zhenglong, an official from the National Health Commission, said at a seminar.

Studies show that high-risk groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, infants and children, as well as people with chronic diseases, are more likely to suffer serious harm from the influenza virus.

Health experts urged high-risk groups, especially the elderly, to get flu shots, and said venues such as schools and nursing homes should strengthen prevention and control measures.