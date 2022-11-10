New species of plant found in Guizhou

Viola shiweii, a new plant species was found in the Maolan Nature Reserve in Libo county, Guizhou province. （Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn）

A new plant species — Viola shiweii — a perennial herb has been found in the Maolan Nature Reserve in Libo county of Guizhou province, local authorities reported.

The plant was preliminarily assessed as critically endangered and further field studies and reproductive biology researches are urgently needed, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature said.

Viola shiweii is rare, with only two distribution sites discovered so far in the reserve. To strengthen protection, the reserve will continue to carry out the field investigation and scientific monitoring.