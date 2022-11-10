A nurse lends a hand just in time

Recently, a serious traffic accident occurred in Huizhou, Guangdong province. The occupants of the car were trapped and seriously injured. At the critical moment, Wen Weilian, a nurse who lives nearby, rushed over in pajamas and slippers, climbed into the car and rescued the wounded, People's Daily reported Thursday.

At a crossroad in Boluo county of Huizhou on Nov. 3, a large truck collided with a car, the car was severely damaged and three people were trapped within.

Wen, a nurse who works in the emergency department of the Third People's Hospital of Huizhou, was resting at home after working at night. After hearing a loud bang, she rushed out in her pajamas and slippers.

Because the car was hit into the guardrail and the space was cramped, Wen was unable to open the door. She asked passersby for help and looked into the car to assess the vital signs of the injured, loudly shouting to the people in the car: "You must stay awake!"

She recalled: "At that time, the man in the passenger seat had no sign of life, the driver was in a coma and the person in the back was not seriously injured".

Ten minutes later, the local traffic police and ambulance personnel rushed to the scene in time, the door was successfully opened, and everyone worked together to rescue the driver.

Wen did not leave until both patients were in the ambulance. At present, the two injured are in hospital and have no life threat.

Wen, as a nurse who has worked in the emergency department for 12 years, said: "It is a medical staff's responsibility to help the wounded, and we have to do our best to help others".