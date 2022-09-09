LINE

UN chief appoints Volker Turk of Austria as human rights chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appointed Volker Turk of Austria as the next United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, following approval by the UN General Assembly.

Turk will succeed Michelle Bachelet of Chile, according to a press note from the UN chief's office.

Turk is currently under-secretary-general for policy in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General, where he coordinates global policy work. He previously served as assistant secretary-general for strategic coordination in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General from 2019 to 2021.

Turk holds a doctorate in international law from the University of Vienna and a master of laws degree from the University of Linz, Austria. 

