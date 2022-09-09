36 killed in floods in Pakistan in 24 hours

At least 36 people were killed in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to a report released by the NDMA on Thursday night, at least 15 children and six women were among those who lost their lives in separate flood-related accidents.

The country's southern Sindh province was the worst-hit region with 35 killed while one death was reported in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the report said.

Moreover, 26,652 houses were destroyed and 1,521 livestock perished in different parts of Pakistan, the report added.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,391 along with 12,722 injured, the NDMA said.

Additionally, 1,739,166 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 754,708 livestock have perished in the rains across the country, it said.

The NDMA further added that 177,265 people have been rescued and 663,869 others are currently living in camps.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-government organizations were underway in the flood-hit areas.