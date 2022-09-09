2 juveniles injured after shooting at Uvalde park in U.S. Texas

At least two juveniles were injured following a shooting on Thursday evening at a park in Uvalde, a small town in Texas, authorities said.

The Uvalde Police Department said it responded to the shooting "with injured victims" at Uvalde Memorial Park around 5:30 p.m. local time (2230 GMT) on Thursday. The injured have been air-lifted to a San Antonio hospital.

It was a suspected gang-related shooting, said the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

"This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates," the DPS tweeted.

Authorities are looking for a juvenile suspect, San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT reported, adding that it's "not a dangerous situation for the general public."

An investigation is underway, said the report.

Students in Uvalde just returned to classrooms on Tuesday for their first day of the new school year, which was pushed back to give local schools extra time to take a number of new security measures in the wake of the May 24 mass school shooting killing 19 children and two teachers.