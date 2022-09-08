LINE

Politics

S.Korea proposes talks with DPRK for reunion of separated families

2022-09-08

South Korea on Thursday proposed talks with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) for the reunion of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said in a statement that the South Korean government publicly offers to hold talks with the DPRK to discuss the issue of the separated families.

Kwon said the South Korean government hopes for responsible officials of the two sides to meet in person as soon as possible for a candid discussion on humanitarian matters, including the issue of separated families.

The South Korean government will approach the dialogue with an open mind and make sure to take into account the preferences of the DPRK including the date, venue, agenda and format of the talks in a positive manner, said Kwon.

Kwon said the government strongly urges the DPRK to respond to the dialogue request at an earliest possible date.

The last talks on the reunion of separated families were held in August 2018. 

