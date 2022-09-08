Russia ready to cooperate with any country given increasing global energy demand: Putin

Russia stands ready to cooperate with any country, especially in the context of an increasing global demand for energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

Speaking at the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Putin said, "By obtaining natural gas from Russia throughout decades, the economies of leading European countries have had obvious competitive advantages... if they believe they don't need such advantages, this doesn't bother us because the demand for energy resources in the world is large."

Putin reiterated that Russia is ready to cooperate with any willing country, further stressing that many countries are interested in working with Russia.

The 7th EEF kicked off on Monday and will end on Thursday in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok. The central theme of this year's event is "On the Path to a Multipolar World."

Launched in 2015, the EEF has served as an important venue for dialogue among politicians, business executives and experts on Far East development and regional cooperation.