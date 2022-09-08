LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Russia's travel ban covers more EU officials

2022-09-08 07:58:24Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

More officials from the European Union (EU) have been banned from entering Russia in response to Brussels' sanctions against Russia and weapon supplies to Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The restriction now applies to EU senior military officers, high-ranking officials from law enforcement agencies of EU member states and representatives of European arms and military equipment manufacturers involved in delivering weaponry to Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement, without naming the blacklisted or disclosing how many people are affected.

"We would like to remind those who initiated measures against Russia that we remain steadfast in our determination to respond with unwavering resolve to any unfriendly acts targeted against Russia," said the statement.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]