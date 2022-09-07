Xi extends congratulations on Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence to Bolsonaro

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Brazil's 200th anniversary of independence.

In his message, Xi pointed out that as the largest developing country in the Western Hemisphere, Brazil is committed to an independent path of peaceful development and plays an important role in regional and international affairs.

Xi noted that not long ago, Bolsonaro and he attended the 14th BRICS Summit, which has promoted fruitful BRICS cooperation and contributed to world peace and development.

In recent years, Xi stressed, thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, China-Brazil relations have developed steadily with practical cooperation yielding fruitful results.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Brazil relations, Xi said that he is willing to work with President Bolsonaro to promote the in-depth development of China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two nations.