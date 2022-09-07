Efforts pledged on ecological civilization

Children and their parents enjoy the sunny weather at a park in Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City in 2020. (Photo/CHINA DAILY)

Xi's thoughts offer rich resource for all people, symposium participants say

Leading officials with some central government departments pledged on Tuesday to faithfully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization as they gathered for a symposium whose theme was a recent study outline of the Thought.

Representatives of various central government bodies participated in the Beijing symposium, which was jointly organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Ecological civilization is a concept promoted by President Xi for balanced and sustainable development that features harmonious coexistence between human beings and nature.

Leading officials from seven of the departments or ministries, including the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Water Resources, gave speeches at the conference. With a focus on the contents of the study outline, they talked about their understanding of and experiences in learning and implementing the Thought.

Published in late July, the study outline, which has 10 chapters and a total of 51,000 Chinese characters, explains the essence, connotations and requirements of the Thought on Ecological Civilization.

Speakers at the symposium said the Thought is an outcome of theoretical, practical and institutional innovations by Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, for sustainable development of the nation, according to a news release issued after the symposium.

They said the Thought on Ecological Civilization－which they emphasized is an important component of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era－is developed on the basis of adapting the basic tenets of Marxism to China's practices in constructing ecological civilization as well as its fine traditional culture on ecological and environmental conservation.

They also highlighted the Thought on Ecological Civilization as a wealth of thought for all of human society to realize sustainable development, the release said.

It said speakers also referred to the Thought on Ecological Civilization as a comprehensive, well-conceived system of profound theories with strict logic and rich connotations. The system is underpinned by 10 principles that China upholds, including that civilizations thrive on their natural surroundings, human beings and nature should coexist in harmony, lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, no welfare is more universally beneficial than a sound natural environment, and the construction of global ecological civilization requires the joint efforts of all, according to the release.

The speakers also pledged to vigorously study and implement the Thought on Ecological Civilization, seizing the opportunity presented by publication of the study outline. They expressed determination to uphold deep belief in and faithfully practice the Thought by accurately understanding its core tenets, essence, rich substance and implementation requirements.

They said they will consistently strive for new vistas in constructing ecological civilization in the new era so that they can make even greater contributions to building a beautiful China.