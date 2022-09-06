LINE

Russia bans 25 more Americans from entry

2022-09-06 07:59:43Xinhua

An additional 25 U.S. citizens have been indefinitely barred from entering the country in response to Washington's growing anti-Russian sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

The newly blacklisted are members of the U.S. Congress, high-ranking officials, business people, experts and cultural figures, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Moscow will resolutely respond to hostile actions of the American authorities, which continue a Russophobic course, destroy bilateral ties and escalate confrontation between the two countries, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,073 Americans have been under Moscow's sanctions, including an entry ban, official data show. 

