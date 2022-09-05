2 killed, 5 injured in overnight shooting in U.S. Virginia

Two people were killed and five others wounded early Sunday in a shooting in Norfolk in the eastern U.S. state of Virginia.

Norfolk police said officers responded to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue for the report of a gunshot disturbance around midnight and found four women and three men suffering from gunshot injuries.

Among the victims transported to the hospital, two died later as a result of their injuries.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the shooting as police are seeking information from the public.

The United States has suffered at least 458 mass shootings so far this year, according to the latest data from Gun Violence Archive.