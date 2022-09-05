TCM gains popularity among Belt and Road countries

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) has become a new option for patients in countries along the Belt and Road, amid China's promotion of TCM overseas and endeavors at TCM development and cooperation in recent years.

Yu Wenming, head of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM), said on Friday that TCM has evolved into a significant international collaboration field and expanded to 196 countries and regions. Yu delivered his comments at the fifth Belt and Road Forum for TCM Development, a themed forum of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

In recent years, Russian people's interest in TCM has increased, and TCM has become a new treatment option for many local patients, according to Liu Qingguo, a professor from Beijing University of Chinese Medicine (BUCM) and head of a TCM center in St. Petersburg, Russia. Established in 2016, the Russian center is affiliated to BUCM.

"TCM has unique curative effects for chronic diseases, such as spondylosis and tension-type headache," said Liu. "Our patients started by trying out the medicine, and later more Russians and even people from Belarus, Italy and other European countries, came for treatment as the center had established a reputation."

As more patients developed their interest in TCM culture, Liu and his colleagues showed them Qigong and Tai Chi in the center's practice room. These traditional Chinese martial arts focus on exploiting the human body's inner energy to achieve physical and mental harmony.

In addition to routine therapy, the TCM center has also conducted academic exchanges with local hospitals and organized training programs for local doctors, according to Liu.

China has also teamed up with other Belt and Road countries on TCM to tackle illnesses, as shown by the exhibitors at CIFTIS.

In 2021, Xi'an TCM Hospital of Encephalopathy in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Astana Medical University and the School of Medicine of Nazarbayev University jointly set up a rehabilitation center for brain diseases at Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan. Over 3,700 people have sought treatment at the center.

"The growing popularity of TCM treatment technologies and the expanding trade in services of TCM indicate that people in Belt and Road countries have confidence in TCM," said Song Hujie, president of the hospital.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China aims to jointly establish 30 high-quality TCM centers with countries along the Belt and Road, according to a plan issued by central government agencies, including the NATCM, in January.

Chen Zhu, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said China is ready to work with Belt and Road countries to promote the preservation and innovation of TCM, enhance its role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and jointly build a global community of health for all.