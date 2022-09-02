LINE

2023 World Athletics Indoor Championships postponed to 2025

2022-09-02 13:48:44Xinhua

The 2023 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing have been postponed to March 2025, the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA) confirmed on Thursday night.

"The decision was made as the World Athletics, the Nanjing organising committee and the CAA came to the agreement after consultation. The exact dates of the event remain to be confirmed," the CAA said on its website.

Nanjing was originally to host the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships, which were first postponed until March 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then to March 2023 as the pandemic continued.

The CAA and the Nanjing organising committee pledged to work closely with World Athletics and continue with preparation work for the postponed events. 

