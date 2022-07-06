Xi sends congratulatory message to Algerian president

President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message on Tuesday to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the 60th anniversary of the victory of the Algerian War of Independence.

In his message, Xi said that 60 years ago, the Algerian people achieved the country's independence and national liberation after an arduous struggle, writing a splendid chapter in the national liberation movement of Arab and African peoples.

Noting that the Chinese government and people provided support and assistance to Algeria's independence efforts, Xi said the two countries and their peoples have forged a profound friendship amid struggles.

In recent years, China and Algeria have deepened their mutual political trust and achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation, constantly bringing their bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to new levels, he said.

The Chinese president said that he highly values developing China-Algeria relations and stands ready to work with Tebboune to promote the two countries' exchanges and cooperation in all fields under the framework of jointly building the Belt and Road with a view to benefiting both countries and their peoples.

On the same day, Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory message to Aymen Benabderrahmane, the prime minister of Algeria. Li said that bilateral relations have maintained a momentum of sound and stable development since the two countries established diplomatic ties 64 years ago.

He said that he will work with his counterpart to jointly expand and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas and enrich the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership to improve the well-being of the people of the two countries.

According to the Foreign Ministry, bilateral trade between China and Algeria reached $7.43 billion in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 12.7 percent.