LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Cameroonian PM praises bilateral relations with China

2022-07-05 07:52:21Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Cameroon's Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on Monday lauded the excellent relations between Cameroon and China after paying a visit to the site of the west-central African country's new National Assembly building, a China-aided project under construction.

"We visited the construction site and we are very happy with the evolution of work. It is a beautiful architectural work and we should be proud of it," Ngute told reporters after visiting the site. "It is clear proof that the relations between China and Cameroon are at a very high level. You saw for yourself what is happening here. It depicts the excellent relations between our two countries."

The project began construction in late 2019, including a 400-seat hemicycle and a 14-floor building, according to officials. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]