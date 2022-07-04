LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

12 dead in north India as bus falls into deep gorge

2022-07-04 15:06:05Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

A total of 12 people died and some others were injured when their bus fell into a deep gorge in India's northern hilly state of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, a local government official said.

There were reportedly around 20 people on the bus when the accident occurred in Sainj valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

The death toll may rise as some injured are in critical conditions, said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg, adding that rescue work is underway in the hope of finding more injured people inside the bus.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the accident is "heart-rending", expressing grief over the loss of lives in the mishap. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]