LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Shooting at Copenhagen shopping center injures several, one arrested: Police

2022-07-04 08:25:25Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Police confirmed on Sunday that a shooting attack occurred in the afternoon at the Field's shopping center in Copenhagen's Amager neighborhood, injuring several people, On suspect was arrested.

"One person has been arrested in connection with the Fields shooting. We are currently unable to provide any further information on the identity of this person," said the Copenhagen Police on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the police have cordoned off the area surrounding the Field's and are attempting to comprehend the situation.

Earlier, the police confirmed that several people were shot in the scene.

"Several people hit by shots in Field's. Everyone should stay away," said Copenhagen Police on Twitter.

The Field's shopping center opened in 2004 and is the second largest shopping mall in Denmark.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]