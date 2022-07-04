Chinese FM expounds on stance on Myanmar issue

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday exchanged views on the Myanmar issue with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn.

Prak Sokhonn, also the special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for Myanmar, briefed Wang on his visit to Myanmar. Wang spoke highly of the positive role Cambodia, the chair of ASEAN for 2022, has played in mediating the Myanmar issue and expounded on China's stance in this regard.

Firstly, the Chinese side expects joint efforts by China and ASEAN to push Myanmar in pursuit of political reconciliation within the framework of the constitution and laws, encourages all political parties in the country to prioritize the big picture and the interests of the people to take rational and pragmatic efforts to stabilize the situation and realize peace at an early date.

Secondly, China hopes to work together with ASEAN to push Myanmar in restart of democratic transition process and exploration of a path of political development with Myanmar's own characteristics that also suits its national conditions.

Thirdly, China expects ASEAN to stick to "the ASEAN way", uphold the basic principles and traditions of non-interference in others' internal affairs and coordination, stay focused and remove distractions, engage in patient coordination, constructively implement the five-point consensus reached by ASEAN leaders, and safeguard ASEAN's overall unity and its leading role.