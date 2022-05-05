LINE

Russia threatens to attack NATO vehicles delivering military supplies in Ukraine

Any vehicle of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that arrives in Ukraine with weapons or material for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces is considered by Russia as "a legitimate target for destruction," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

Shoigu made the remarks at a meeting with Russia's top defense officials, noting the United States and its NATO allies are continuing to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Russian troops together with the forces of Lugansk and Donetsk are controlling more areas of Donbass, and they will continue to fulfill their tasks, according to the minister.

For the safe evacuation of civilians from combat zones, humanitarian corridors are opened daily, he said, adding that the Russian armed forces are actively providing humanitarian assistance to residents living in cities controlled by the forces. 

