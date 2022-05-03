New York City raises COVID-19 alert level to medium

New York City (NYC) on Monday adjusted up its COVID-19 alert level from low to medium, indicating the presence of medium community spread of COVID-19.

The accumulated new cases per 100,000 people in the city in the last seven days moved up to 209.02, which surpasses the threshold of 200 to enter the medium level, according to the official data.

The seven-day average new cases have increased to nearly 2,500 by April 29 from over 600 in early March.

With the medium risk alert level, New Yorkers must exercise even greater caution than they have the last few weeks, said Dr. Ashwin Vasan, health commissioner of NYC in a statement.

New Yorkers are advised to upgrade to higher-quality masks while wearing a face mask in public indoor settings, according to the color-coded alert system introduced in early March.

Led by Northeast, Midwest and Northwest regions, COVID-19 cases in the United States are on a meaningful rebound in the last few weeks.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the national count of COVID-19 cases in the United States has exceeded 81 million, with 993,733 related deaths so far.