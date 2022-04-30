China's non-manufacturing PMI down in April

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 41.9 in April, down from 48.4 in March, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Saturday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.

The COVID-19 resurgences have impacted the services sector most in April, as 19 of the 21 sectors surveyed were in the contraction range, NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said.

The sub-index for the services sector stood at 40 in April, down 6.7 points from that in March, indicating a downward trend in the sector.

The construction sector has continued expansion, but the sub-index for the sector was down 5.4 points from March to 52.7 in April.

Saturday's data also showed the PMI for China's manufacturing sector came in at 47.4 in April, down from 49.5 in March.