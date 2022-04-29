China to launch demonstration zones for online market supervision, services

China will establish a batch of demonstration zones for online market supervision and services, a key step in promoting the sound development of the platform economy and digital economy, the country's top market regulator said on Thursday.

The State Administration for Market Regulation has rolled out regulatory measures and relevant criteria systems to guide work in this regard.

The establishment of the demonstration zones aims to encourage, support and guide local governments in improving the business environment, and accumulate experiences of developing the online economy that can be replicated elsewhere, according to the administration.