Over 1,400 businessmen attend China-ASEAN Expo online event

2022-04-29 08:19:08Xinhua

More than 1,400 businessmen at home and abroad attended a cross-border e-commerce video exchange meeting held on the China-ASEAN Expo platform online on Thursday, said the organizers.

The conference aims to help enterprises and products from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to enter the Chinese market through a cross-border e-commerce channel.

The enterprises from ASEAN countries showed strong interest in cross-border e-commerce, and representatives from JD.com and other Chinese enterprises exchanged views with them on customs clearance, taxation, financial policies and market conditions.

Since the first China-ASEAN Expo was held in 2004, the event has actively built a platform for ASEAN enterprises to enter the Chinese market.

More exchange activities will be held this year to help ASEAN enterprises explore the Chinese market, said Liang Weiyi, an official with the expo secretariat. 

