Ukraine, Russia conduct fresh prisoner exchange

Ukraine and Russia on Thursday conducted their seventh prisoner exchange since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Forty-five people, including twelve civilians held by the Russian forces, were released as the result of the swap, Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

Out of the thirty-three Ukrainian troops released under the swap, there were 13 officers and 20 soldiers, she said.

Five among the released troops were wounded, Vereshchuk added.

Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner exchange on March 24.