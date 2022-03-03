WTO chief calls for a peaceful and quick resolution to the Ukrainian crisis

Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Wednesday said she is deeply saddened by the continued suffering and loss of life in Ukraine, calling for a peaceful and quick resolution.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Iweala said that the WTO is also concerned about the trade implications of the conflict, especially trade in agriculture and food products and the rise in energy prices and their effects on the impacted populations.

"At the WTO, we have watched this tragedy in Ukraine unfold with disbelief and the hope that it would have been peacefully resolved. However, this is now the 7th day and we are deeply saddened by the continued suffering and loss of life," she said.

"We pray that there will be a peaceful and quick resolution," she added.

According to official announcements, Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold a new round of talks.