Britain ready to impose sanctions on Russian Central Bank

The British government announced its intention to take further restrictive economic measures in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict by targeting the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR).

According to a statement released by the treasury department on Monday, Britain, coordinating with the United States and the European Union, is going to prevent the CBR from deploying its foreign reserves in ways that undermine the impact of sanctions imposed by Britain and allies, and to undercut its ability to engage in foreign exchange transactions to support the Russian rouble.

The potential sanctions package includes restrictions to prohibit British persons from undertaking financial transactions involving the CBR, the Russian National Wealth Fund, and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, and measures to prevent Russian companies from issuing transferable securities and money market instruments in Britain.