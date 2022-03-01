Ukraine officially appeals for EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday signed an official appeal for the European Union (EU) asking for an accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure, the presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said.

In a statement on Facebook, Nykyforov said that the document is historical for Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky urged the EU to grant Ukraine membership due to Russia's assault against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian parliament approved in the first reading a bill on including Ukraine's goal to join NATO and the EU in the constitution in 2019.

In 2014, when pro-West authorities came into power in Ukraine, Kiev abandoned its multilateral policy and set a course toward European integration. Furthermore, the parliament revoked Ukraine's non-aligned status, paving the way for its membership in military blocs.

Since then, Ukraine has strengthened cooperation with the EU and increased interactions with NATO, but neither organization has promised Kiev immediate membership prospects.