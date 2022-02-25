Anhui's pilot FTZ sees robust foreign trade in 2021

The pilot free trade zone (FTZ) in east China's Anhui Province generated foreign trade of over 154 billion yuan (about 24.3 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, accounting for 22.3 percent of the province's total.

A total of 13,000 new enterprises had been established and 795 projects signed in Anhui's pilot FTZ in 2021, with a combined contractual investment of 319.5 billion yuan, according to the administration office of the China (Anhui) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

"We will grasp the opportunities such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement to woo more investment and boost foreign trade this year," Zhang Jian, head of the Anhui provincial department of commerce and director of the pilot FTZ's administration office told a press conference on Thursday.

Established in September 2020 with three subzones in the cities of Hefei, Wuhu and Bengbu, the Anhui pilot FTZ has developed rapidly to become a high-level opening-up and development platform.