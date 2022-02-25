Chinese mainland's sci-tech cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao makes advances

Efforts to promote the integration of science and technology innovation in Hong Kong and Macao into the national innovation system have made advances, an official with the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) said Friday.

Dai Gang, director-general of the Department of International Cooperation of the ministry, made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing.

Dai said that the country supported the sci-tech development in Hong Kong and Macao by providing research funds, and supported Hong Kong and Macao in the construction of national research platforms.

By now, Hong Kong has built 16 national key laboratories, and Macao has built four, said Dai.

Besides, efforts have been made in helping young people in Hong Kong and Macao engage in innovation and entrepreneurship, Dai said.