Winter sports athletes urged to strive for nation, people

Su Yiming of China reacts during his gold medal-winning performance in the men's snowboard Big Air final in Beijing on Feb 15, 2022. （FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY）

President Xi Jinping urged Chinese winter sports athletes on Thursday to strive for "a splendid life" and devote their youth and strength to the country and the people.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark in reply to a letter from Chinese snowboarder Su Yiming.

Xi congratulated Su and other Chinese athletes who participated in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on their outstanding achievements at the Games, giving them the thumbs up.

The new era helps dreamers, particularly young people, to realize their dreams, Xi said.

He expressed his hope that the Chinese athletes including Su, with the motherland in mind, aim high and are down-to-earth in striving for a splendid life.

Su wrote to Xi, saying he was born in a great country and grew up in the best era.

Su said he felt lucky that his dream came true through painstaking effort. The snowboarder also expressed his determination to make continued efforts to serve the motherland.

Su, 18, won a gold medal in the men's snowboard Big Air and a silver medal in men's snowboard slopestyle at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.