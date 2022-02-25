LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

U.S. is South China Sea 'troublemaker': military spokesperson

1
2022-02-25 07:55:57Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday said the United States has become a "troublemaker" and "accident-maker" in the South China Sea, rather than a "defender" of free navigation and overflight as it has claimed.

The United States has aggravated tension by blatantly sending military ships and aircraft to the South China Sea, said Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

"Free navigation and overflight have never been a problem in the South China Sea," said Tan.

"We all know that since last year, the U.S. military has caused a submarine collision and an air crash in the South China Sea," said the spokesperson. He added that several severe accidents in other sea areas in recent years also resulted from actions of U.S. military ships and aircraft.

Tan urged the United States to immediately stop its extensive and high-frequency military activities in the South China Sea, which he said should be a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]