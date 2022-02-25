China to deliver successful Winter Paralympics as Olympics: IPC president

China has the capacity for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, said International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons.

Parsons made the remarks during an interview with Xinhua, adding that he has high expectations on the performance of the Chinese team.

When it comes to the Beijing Winter Olympics, Parsons described it as "amazing and incredible."

He said delivering the Games amid the pandemic was challenging, but the strategy designed by Beijing 2022 organizers and the Chinese government worked really well.

"It is a huge success to be in probably the safest place on earth during the Paralympic Games. We are very excited to see the fantastic Olympic Games, and China and Beijing 2022 will have the capacity for the Paralympic Games as well," said the IPC president.

When sending his message to athletes of the upcoming Games, Parsons said the IPC, China and the Beijing 2022 organizers have been working really hard to provide a safe environment, so that athletes can only focus on delivering what they have been prepared for years and competing at their highest possible level.

"I will recognize the huge efforts made by China and the Chinese people. It's super difficult to deliver what China is delivering. So just enjoy, have fun, and play fair," said Parsons.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will take place from March 4 to 13.

"I'm counting the hours to get into the plane to fight for Beijing 2022," Parsons said.