China issues guideline on occupational disease prevention, treatment

Chinese authorities have issued a guideline to strengthen the prevention and treatment of occupational diseases.

The guideline, jointly issued by 17 institutions including the National Health Commission, the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Healthcare Security Administration and the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, sets the targets and outlines to improve occupational disease prevention and treatment in China for the 2021-2025 period.

Employees working in industries with high risks of occupational diseases can get coverage under China's work-related injury insurance, and eligible families of occupational disease patients can receive minimum living allowances, according to the guideline.

It pledges to make significant improvements in workplace conditions, better regulate the management of employment and working hours, and improve the control on key occupational diseases such as pneumoconiosis by 2025.

The guideline states that by 2025, China's services for occupational health will be enhanced, public awareness in this regard will be raised, and workers in the country will be healthier.

It also calls for tougher punishment for violations of relevant regulations and laws concerning occupational disease prevention and control, and better treatment and protection of occupational disease patients.