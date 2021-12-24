China-Peru relations maintain steady development despite global changes: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that no matter how the international situation changes, China-Peru relations have maintained a momentum of steady development and been the "front-runner" in China-Latin America relations.

Wang made the remarks in a phone conversation with Peruvian Foreign Minister Oscar Maurtua, noting that the traditional friendship between China and Peru dates back to ancient times.

Not long ago, the two heads of state exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, which fully demonstrated that both sides attach great importance to China-Peru relations and share a good will to deepen friendly cooperation, Wang noted.

He stressed that China is willing to work with Peru to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and advance China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership to higher levels.

Wang congratulated Peru on the 200th anniversary of its independence.

He said that as representatives of developing countries and emerging economies, China and Peru share broad common interests and common pursuit, and both hope to accelerate national development and rejuvenation.

Wang added that the cooperation between the two countries is South-South cooperation featuring mutual help and support, and has great potential and bright prospects.

Both sides should uphold multilateralism, defend the international system with the United Nations at its core, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, especially emerging economies, Wang said.

China will continue to support Peru in safeguarding its sovereign independence, national dignity and legitimate rights and interests, Wang said.

He added that the Chinese side believes Peru will also continue to support China's position on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns, so as to consolidate mutual trust and the political foundation of bilateral relations.

China and Peru, united in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, have written a new chapter in their friendship, Wang said, adding that as the first country to provide Peru with COVID-19 vaccines, China will continue to support Peru until the South American country defeats the pandemic.

Noting that China has been Peru's largest trading partner and major source of investment for seven consecutive years, Wang said that the two sides should speed up the negotiation on upgrading the China-Peru Free Trade Agreement, and steadily advance key practical cooperation projects.

China is willing to encourage more competent and reputable Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Peru and hopes Peru will provide a sound and stable investment environment, Wang said, adding China is also willing to import more Peruvian quality specialties.

Wang said that Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Development Initiative, which is aimed at forming global synergy to help developing countries achieve economic recovery at an early date and promote the timely implementation of UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Peru is an active advocate of multilateralism and an important defender of the rights and interests of developing countries, said Wang, adding that Peru is welcome to support and participate in this initiative.

China supports Peru in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in 2024 and is willing to work with Peru for new progress in APEC cooperation, he said.

For his part, Maurtua said Peru and China celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year, and bilateral relations have reached a new level.

The Peruvian side stands ready to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, accelerate the negotiation on upgrading the China-Peru Free Trade Agreement, and push forward Peru-China comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve better development, Maurtua said.

Maurtua said Peru sincerely thanks China for providing support and sharing experience in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in healthcare and the resumption of work and production in the post-pandemic era.

Practical cooperation between the two countries has brought tangible benefits to Peru, he said, adding that the Peruvian side welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in Peru.

When the two countries first established diplomatic relations, Peru explicitly stated that the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole of China, and it will continue to firmly pursue the one-China policy, he said.

Both Peru and China are representatives of emerging economies, who share similar positions on and play important roles in international and regional affairs, Maurtua noted.

Peru appreciates China's support regarding the hosting of APEC in 2024, and it will always staunchly support multilateralism while attaching great importance to and seriously studying the Global Development Initiative proposed by China, Maurtua added.