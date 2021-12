South Korean President Moon Jae-in has decided to pardon former President Park Geun-hye, who has been imprisoned for 57 months over corruption charges, the justice ministry said Friday.

Park was included in the list of Moon's special amnesty granted to 3,094 inmates for the new year.

Park was sentenced a combined 22-year prison term, and has been serving the sentence since March 2017 after being impeached and removed from office over corruption charges.