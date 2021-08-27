China's 'most beautiful' bird spotted in Fujian

Blue-throated bee-eaters, a rarely-seen bird in China, are pictured at Wuping county, Fujian province. (Photo by Li Guochao/for chinadaily.com.cn)

Some blue-throated bee-eaters, a rarely-seen bird in China, were photographed by members of the photographers' association of Wuping county, Fujian province, recently. About 60 to 80 such birds live in around 60 small caves at the Kongxia village in the county. The village is located in the Liangye Mountain national nature reserve.

With a body length of 26 to 28 centimetres, chestnut head, black eye stripe and blue and green body, the bird is known as "the most beautiful bird in China". The species is a national second-class protected animal.

