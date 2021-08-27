LINE

Chinese mainland reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported two new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, one each in Shanghai and Jiangsu, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Also reported were 30 new imported cases, including eight each in Guangdong and Yunnan, seven in Shanghai, two in Henan, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Hubei and Sichuan.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, said the commission. 

