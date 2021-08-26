LINE

Chinese mainland reports 3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

2021-08-26 11:18:58Xinhua Editor : Li Yan
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported three new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases, including nine in Guangdong, seven in Yunnan, three in Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Zhejiang and Fujian.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, said the commission. 

