5.5-magnitude quake hits China's Gansu, no casualties reported

2021-08-26

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay in northwest China's Gansu Province at 7:38 a.m. Thursday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 38.88 degrees north latitude and 95.50 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 15 km, the center said.

According to Aksay county authorities, the epicenter of the earthquake was in a sparsely-populated pasture area, 130 km away from the county seat. No casualties or property loss have been reported.

