Xi, Putin show united stance on Afghanistan

China, Russia to actively participate in multilateral mechanisms related to issue

China and Russia agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on the Afghan issue as President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin exchanged in-depth views on the situation in the war-torn country in a phone conversation on Wednesday.

Xi said that China encourages all factions in Afghanistan to establish a broad-based, inclusive political framework through consultation, adopt moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, renounce relations with all kinds of terrorist groups and get along with the rest of the world, especially neighboring countries.

He noted that China respects Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, adheres to noninterference in the country's internal affairs and plays a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Afghan issue.

During their conversation, Putin said that the evolution of the situation in Afghanistan reveals that external forces' policy of imposing their own political model does not work and will only bring destruction and catastrophe to related countries.

Noting that China and Russia share a similar position and common interests with regard to the Afghan issue, Putin said his country stands ready to have closer contact and coordination with China to actively participate in multilateral mechanisms related to the Afghan issue and to crack down on terrorism and drug trafficking.

His country will also work with China to prevent the spillover of security risks from Afghanistan, resist interference and destruction by external forces and safeguard regional safety and stability, Putin said.

Referring to China-Russia relations, Xi said the two countries' strategic coordination and practical cooperation in all aspects have made a series of achievements, which provided significant support for their development as well as the international community's joint efforts to overcome current difficulties.

He called on the two countries to innovate their modes of cooperation and expand cooperation to more areas in order to achieve new outcomes.

China is willing to work with Russia to deepen cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine development and production, guarantee the security and stability of global supply chains for vaccines and safeguard the safety and health of people in both countries, thus contributing to the building of a global community of health for all, Xi said.

Stressing that only the wearer of the shoes knows if they fit or not, Xi said that only the Chinese and Russian peoples could say which system works in their own countries, calling on the two countries to deepen cooperation in opposing external interference and take their destiny into their own hands.

Xi said that China firmly supports Russia following a development path that is consistent with its national conditions and resolutely supports the measures Russia has adopted to safeguard its national sovereignty and security.

Putin said his country pursues the one-China policy, supports China's legitimate position to safeguard its own core interests on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea, and opposes any external interference in China's domestic affairs.

Russia also objects to politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing and hopes to continue to deepen practical cooperation with China in all areas, including fighting against the virus, he said.

Both leaders said that it was important and necessary for China and Russia to maintain communication on major bilateral and multilateral issues in a timely manner given the current complex evolution of the international and regional situations. They agreed to maintain close contact through various means.

During their last meeting held via video link in June, the two leaders issued a joint statement that officially decided to extend the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, which was signed two decades ago.