China's services trade fair to showcase latest hi-tech gadgets

2021-08-26 08:31:19Xinhua Editor : Li Yan

This year's China International Fair For Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will include a forum on technological innovations to boost digitalization and decarbonization, with multiple new gadgets on display.

Innovations during the world's fourth industrial revolution, to be shown at the forum, mainly cover smart manufacturing and production, smart agro-foods, smart energy, and smart circular economies.

A dynamic air-and-surface disinfection technology system that can inactivate COVID-19 will also feature. Also on display will be a sludge-treatment solution to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the waste disposal chain and high-speed freezing preservation technology, the event organizer said.

This year's fair will include an online financial services exhibition and the signing of cooperative deals. 

