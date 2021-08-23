S. Korean president's approval rating falls to 41.6 pct: poll

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 0.4 percentage points from a week earlier to 41.6 percent last week, a weekly poll showed on Monday.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs gained 1.1 percentage points to 55.7 percent, according to the Realmeter survey.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party declined 0.7 percentage points to 32.8 percent last week.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 37.1 percent of approval score last week, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-left Open Democratic Party won 7.1 percent of support, trailed by the minor center-right People's Party with 6.2 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.4 percent.

The results are based on a survey of 2,013 voters conducted from last Tuesday to Friday. It had 2.2 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.