Australian leaders say vaccination the path out of lockdown

As the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded its third day of over 800 COVID-19 cases on Monday, state authorities urged citizens to shift focus to vaccinations as the path out of the prolonged lockdown.

NSW recorded 818 new locally acquired cases and three deaths in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Sunday night, bringing the death toll of the latest outbreak since June 16 to 74.

There are currently 586 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospitals in the state, with 100 people in intensive care, 32 of whom require ventilation.

Premier of NSW Gladys Berejiklian urged citizens to see vaccinations as the path back to normalcy.

"I don't want us to focus so much on the case numbers going up and down... the number we really need to focus on is the vaccination rate," said Berejiklian.

"Once we hit 70 percent double-dose we'll be able to live life more freely. And once we get to 80 percent double-dose essentially would have normalized the way that we treat COVID."

She said NSW and states across Australia need to prepare to "live with COVID" as the vaccination rate hits these milestones.

"Every state is going to have to go through the transition of going back to normality."

According to data from Our World in Data, just over 30 percent of Australia's eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. At the current pace, Australia is set to reach a 70 percent vaccination rate by late October, and 80 percent by mid-November.

On Monday, the state of Victoria recorded a new daily high in its latest outbreak with 71 new locally acquired cases.