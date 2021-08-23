LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Beijing cleared of medium, high risk areas for COVID-19

1
2021-08-23 14:20:45新华网 Editor : Zhang Mingxin ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Beijing has been cleared of medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19 with the last medium-risk area being downgraded to low-risk on Monday.

The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in an announcement that a residential community at Yancun Township in the district of Fangshan was downgraded to a low-risk area.

With the adjustment, the whole of Beijing is in the low-risk category for COVID-19.

Beijing saw a resurgence of COVID-19 on July 28, as one confirmed locally transmitted case of COVID-19 was reported. The city has not reported any new locally transmitted cases since Aug. 11.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.