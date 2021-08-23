LINE

Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 21 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Among the imported cases, five were reported in Guangdong, four in Shanghai, three each in Tianjin and Yunnan, two in Beijing, and one each in Shanxi, Zhejiang, Henan and Sichuan.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Sunday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday, said the commission. 

