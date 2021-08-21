UN chief pledges to help victims of terrorism

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday pledged the world body's support for victims of terrorism.

"The United Nations will continue to support member states' efforts to address the needs of victims of terrorism," he told a high-level event to mark the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, which falls on Aug. 21.

"I look forward to learning how we can advance these efforts, and to hearing directly from victims about their needs and challenges, during the first-ever Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism, which we still intend to hold at the United Nations in 2022."

Remembrance means honoring those who have lost their lives. It also means looking forward and understanding our responsibility to prevent more deaths. This is why the United Nations is committed to preventing terrorism, including by addressing conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism and supporting efforts to hold terrorists accountable for the suffering they have caused, he said.

"On this International Day, let us stand with the victims of terrorism. Let us listen to those who so often feel unheard. Let us act every day to uphold their rights. And let us ensure that we do everything we can to prevent more victims of terrorism," Guterres said.